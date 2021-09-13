Mithril Reaches One Day Volume of $8.39 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Mithril has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $50.14 million and $8.39 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00019266 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.36 or 0.00444217 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001146 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000645 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

