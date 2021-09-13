Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 64,119 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $3.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $525.63 million, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 66.56% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. On average, analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XXII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

