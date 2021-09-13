Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 68,872 Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $2,572,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 38,067 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

NYSE:UGP opened at $2.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.1169 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.