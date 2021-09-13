Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $194,000 in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ebang International by 508.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 717,672 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ebang International during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ebang International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Ebang International during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ebang International by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBON stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

