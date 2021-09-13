Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,554 Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBAR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 4.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 504,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $851.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

