Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,387 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of SKM opened at $28.74 on Monday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

