Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Alkermes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -76.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Alkermes will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in Alkermes by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,052,000 after buying an additional 3,920,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,863 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,030,000 after purchasing an additional 995,070 shares in the last quarter.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.