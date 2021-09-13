Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB)

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of IN8bio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of INAB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,233. IN8bio has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.60). Equities research analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About IN8bio

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

