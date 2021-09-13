MKM Partners Boosts Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target to $285.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective raised by MKM Partners from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WLTW. cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $236.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.07. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 325,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,766,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 129.9% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 145,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 82,259 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 87.8% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $4,396,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

