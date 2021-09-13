Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC opened at $61.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

