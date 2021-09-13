Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company. It involved in developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin(R) therapeutics. Molecular Partners AG is based in SWITZERLAND. “

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MOLN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MOLN opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Molecular Partners has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $21.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOLN. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,123,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,800,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Partners (MOLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.