MONK (MONK) Trading Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One MONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $593,759.74 and $331.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00022091 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001679 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008222 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

