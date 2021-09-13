Morgan Stanley Has $794,000 Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Park Aerospace worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Park Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Park Aerospace by 9.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Park Aerospace by 20.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Park Aerospace by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $36,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.59 million, a P/E ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.92. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 11.86%.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

