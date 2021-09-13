Morgan Stanley Has $877,000 Stock Position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of PCSB Financial worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

In other PCSB Financial news, Director Matthew G. Mccrosson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

PCSB opened at $17.75 on Monday. PCSB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.66.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the segments: Residential, Commercial, Construction, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdrafts. The Residential segment refers to the borrower’s ability to make repayment from his or her �employment income or other income.

