Morgan Stanley Sells 3,348 Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 140,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TTP opened at $23.40 on Monday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.