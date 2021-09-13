Morgan Stanley Sells 9,398 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Unitil were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Unitil by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,165,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,232,000 after purchasing an additional 216,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after acquiring an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter worth $3,905,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 63,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 42,785 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UTL opened at $48.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $771.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

