M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) is Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises approximately 4.6% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.12% of M&T Bank worth $22,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 31.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 26,158 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 269,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 40.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,426,000 after acquiring an additional 86,615 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 38.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $163,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

NYSE MTB opened at $135.76 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $88.48 and a one year high of $168.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.70 and a 200 day moving average of $149.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

