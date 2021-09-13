MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives $62.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $53.42 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $56.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

