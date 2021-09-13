Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Holdings Reduced by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,166,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Mueller Water Products comprises 3.5% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $16,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $15.71 on Monday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $84,961.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,484 shares of company stock valued at $582,473. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.