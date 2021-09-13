Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stake Lessened by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after acquiring an additional 769,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,200,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,165,000 after acquiring an additional 127,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,870,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,693,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,009,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,559,000 after acquiring an additional 184,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUR. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

