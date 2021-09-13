Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 918,372 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $45,134,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after acquiring an additional 349,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $21,876,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

NYSE:FRT opened at $117.76 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.41 and a 200 day moving average of $113.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

