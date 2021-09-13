Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 39.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,236,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,273,000 after acquiring an additional 627,017 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 5.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

REG stock opened at $66.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $69.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.