Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LUMN opened at $11.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

