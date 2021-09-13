Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $42.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

