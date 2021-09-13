Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 403 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 283,575 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after acquiring an additional 199,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,877,000 after acquiring an additional 153,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 102,274 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,598 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP opened at $66.44 on Monday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

