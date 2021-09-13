National Bank Financial Boosts Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to C$4.50

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MGDPF. Desjardins started coverage on Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded Marathon Gold to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.90.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

