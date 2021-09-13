National Bank Financial Comments on Tecsys Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tecsys in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$32.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.10 million.

TCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TCS stock opened at C$58.07 on Monday. Tecsys has a 52-week low of C$27.32 and a 52-week high of C$66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$842.31 million and a PE ratio of 136.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.