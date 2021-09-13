National Bank Financial Cuts Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target to C$0.55

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$0.55 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

S has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of TSE S opened at C$0.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of C$190.70 million and a P/E ratio of 1.17. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$0.70.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

