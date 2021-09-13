National Bank Financial Cuts SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$32.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cormark raised their target price on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$32.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.45.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at C$19.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.10. The company has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$17.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 6.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

