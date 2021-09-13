National Bankshares Boosts Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$4.50

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MOZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Beacon Securities lowered shares of Marathon Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$3.65 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.34.

Shares of MOZ opened at C$3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$833.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.44. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.89.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

