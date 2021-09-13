National Bankshares Trims Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Target Price to C$63.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 target price on Dollarama and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$62.36.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$55.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.78 billion and a PE ratio of 28.84. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$45.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,258,100.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

