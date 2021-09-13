National Bankshares Trims Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Target Price to C$1.80

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LGD has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark decreased their target price on Liberty Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Liberty Gold to C$1.90 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.33.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Shares of LGD opened at C$1.14 on Friday. Liberty Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.96 and a 52-week high of C$2.36. The company has a market cap of C$305.82 million and a PE ratio of -114.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,250,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,992,852.45.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.