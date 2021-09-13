National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. National Retail Properties posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

NYSE:NNN traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 53,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,957. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 33,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 25.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 79.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 29,123 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 57.0% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

