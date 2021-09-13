Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -240.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 32.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after buying an additional 749,798 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 2,188.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 672,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,633,000 after buying an additional 642,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 165.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,371,000 after buying an additional 516,900 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after buying an additional 488,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 19.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000,000 after buying an additional 461,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.