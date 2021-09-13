Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKTR. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $59,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,817 shares of company stock valued at $772,151. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $15.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

