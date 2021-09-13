Network International (LON:NETW) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Network International (LON:NETW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 471.20 ($6.16).

NETW stock opened at GBX 362.50 ($4.74) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 365.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 389.85. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92. Network International has a 12 month low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 459.90 ($6.01).

In other Network International news, insider Nandan Mer purchased 80,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £298,465.65 ($389,947.28).

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

