New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.37. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 42,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,936. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.93. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

