New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 17,909 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 33.1% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,156 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $12,560,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $887,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.96.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $6.05 on Monday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a market cap of $304.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

