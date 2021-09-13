New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $36.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.44. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $79.60. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $70,024.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,497 over the last three months. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

