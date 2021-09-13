New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,650,000 after purchasing an additional 226,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 62,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 53,954 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 64.8% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 389,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $89,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

EPAY stock opened at $41.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -109.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

