New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 4,859.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMPR opened at $84.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.95. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $641.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.63 million. Analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

