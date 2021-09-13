New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after acquiring an additional 169,517 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $17,428,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $17,158,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,771,000 after buying an additional 129,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 245.4% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 48,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU opened at $119.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.97 and its 200 day moving average is $121.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -162.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $220,224. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

