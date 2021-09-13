Newbury Street Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 20th

Newbury Street Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 20th. Newbury Street Acquisition had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:NBSTU opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Newbury Street Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBSTU. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP raised its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,866,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,934,000.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

