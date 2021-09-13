Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,705,000 after buying an additional 610,818 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 4.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 34.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $24.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $30.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

