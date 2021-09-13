NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 83.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.5%.

NREF opened at $21.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $118.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.30. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1,072.05 and a quick ratio of 1,072.05.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 103.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 2,675.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NREF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

