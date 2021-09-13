Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce $4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.19. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings per share of $4.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $17.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $18.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $23.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.87 to $24.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

NXST traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $142.35. The company had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,939. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.76. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $80.42 and a 52-week high of $163.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

