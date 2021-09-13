Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen’s ongoing focus on operational efficiency is driving the company’s growth. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth. Positive contributions from acquisitions are also driving the company's growth. Moreover, solid momentum across Audience Measurement, and Outcomes and Content is contributing well. Also, strength across the digital measurement category is aiding growth in the Audience Measurement revenues. However, the company’s rising investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Additionally, a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain major concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NLSN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Nielsen stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.28. 12,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,540. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.44. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

