Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at about $162,308,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at about $45,554,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,422,000 after purchasing an additional 745,825 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 117.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,280,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,413,000 after purchasing an additional 691,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,567,000 after acquiring an additional 689,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $488,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,741 shares of company stock valued at $690,250 in the last three months. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.