Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,987,135 shares of company stock valued at $180,991,651 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NYSE:BX opened at $128.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $130.89.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

