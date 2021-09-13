Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $116,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,737. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. increased their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $53.91 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

